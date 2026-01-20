Sri Lanka Police has expressed its sincere appreciation to the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and its relevant authorities for their cooperation in the successful deportation of three wanted suspects to Sri Lanka on January 15.

According to the Police Media Division, the deportations were carried out through close coordination and effective collaboration between Sri Lanka Police and UAE authorities.

This successful operation reflects the strong and longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the UAE and underscores the shared commitment of both nations to upholding the rule of law and enhancing regional and international security, Sri Lanka Police said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Police also acknowledged the continued support extended by the UAE Government and authorities in previous years, noting that a total of eleven wanted suspects were deported to Sri Lanka from the UAE in 2024 and 2025, further demonstrating its steadfast commitment and cooperation in addressing transnational crimes.

Sri Lanka Police also commended the professionalism, efficiency, and proactive assistance demonstrated by the UAE Government and its authorities throughout these operations.

Sri Lanka Police said it remains deeply thankful to the UAE Government and looks forward to further strengthening this close and trusted collaboration with the United Arab Emirates in the collective effort to combat transnational crime and ensure justice and public safety.