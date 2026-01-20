Govt earned Rs. 904 bln from vehicle imports, more than double the expected income

The government has generated a total income of Rs. 904 billion from vehicle imports, significantly surpassing the initially projected target of Rs. 441 billion.

This information was disclosed today (20) in Parliament by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera in response to a query raised by Member of Parliament Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

MP Abeygunawardena also questioned the application of a 3% tax for clearing imported vehicles from Customs within 90 days, which can increase to around 45% over a period of five months, resulting in the additional cost being borne by consumers.

In response, Deputy Minister Jayaweera stated that the surcharge is imposed on importers at the time of vehicle importation with the objective of retaining foreign exchange within the country.