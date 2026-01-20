Chinese companies ready to invest in dairy farms and agri produce in Sri Lanka

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to invest in Sri Lanka. The proposed investments aim to utilise unused land in the country to develop large-scale dairy farms and export-oriented agricultural products, including vegetables and fruits.

Attention has reportedly been focused on utilising currently unused lands belonging to the Department of the Land Commissioner General, the Land Reform Commission, and the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka for this purpose.

A meeting was recently held at the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla between the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha, and a delegation from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, during which the said proposals were presented.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has submitted a proposal to the Minister and to the Presidential Secretariat while it is reported that Minister Lal Kantha had responded positively to the proposal.