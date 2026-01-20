Chinese companies ready to invest in dairy farms and agri produce in Sri Lanka

Chinese companies ready to invest in dairy farms and agri produce in Sri Lanka

January 20, 2026   12:22 pm

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has announced plans to invest in Sri Lanka. The proposed investments aim to utilise unused land in the country to develop large-scale dairy farms and export-oriented agricultural products, including vegetables and fruits.

Attention has reportedly been focused on utilising currently unused lands belonging to the Department of the Land Commissioner General, the Land Reform Commission, and the Mahaweli Authority of Sri Lanka for this purpose.

A meeting was recently held at the ‘Govijana Mandiraya’ in Battaramulla between the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha, and a delegation from the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, during which the said proposals were presented. 

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce has submitted a proposal to the Minister and to the Presidential Secretariat while it is reported that Minister Lal Kantha had responded positively to the proposal.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm