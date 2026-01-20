Sajith vows to ensure justice for foreign employment scam victims

January 20, 2026   12:38 pm

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa has stated that he intends to re-submit facts to the Parliament regarding a major scam in which over 640 individuals were allegedly defrauded by two foreign employment agencies.

Premadasa said the scam is estimated to have defrauded a sum between Rs. 860 million and Rs. 900 million from the foreign job seeker victims.

Speaking during a peaceful protest organized by the aggrieved parties near the Gangodawila Court in Nugegoda today (20), Premadasa emphasized that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) stands firmly with the victims. 

He further pledged to provide the necessary legal assistance free of charge to help them recover their losses.

Premadasa also affirmed that he will continue to take a stand at all times to ensure that justice and fairness is upheld.

