Private sector minimum wage increased to Rs. 30,000

Private sector minimum wage increased to Rs. 30,000

January 20, 2026   01:27 pm

The minimum wage of employees in the private sector has been increased by Rs. 3,000, with effect from January 01.

Issuing a statement, the Commissioner General of Labour, H. M. D. K. Nadeeka Wataliyadda stated that accordingly the minimum wage has been increased from Rs. 27,000 to Rs. 30,000.

The wage increase has been implemented in accordance with the provisions of the National Minimum Wage of Employees (Amendment) Act No. 11 of 2025.

The Commissioner General of Labour noted that when properly enforcing the Act, every employer, including both the immediate employer and the principal employer, is bound by the provisions of the Act in respect of any employee engaged in an industry or service through an intermediary or contractor.

Furthermore, according to Section 4 of the Act, no allowance other than budgetary relief allowances received by an employee as at March 31, 2025 shall be used to offset or substitute the minimum wage.

In line with the wage increase, the responsibility of applying it to all statutory payments, including Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), overtime payments, gratuity, maternity benefits and leave payments, lies with the employers, the Commissioner General noted.

If any employer fails to make the required payments properly, complaints may be submitted through the Labour Department’s Complaint Management System via cms.labourdept.gov.lk, or submitted in writing to the nearest Labour Office, the Commissioner General of Labour added. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm