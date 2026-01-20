All three generators of Norochcholai Power plant reconnected to national grid

January 20, 2026   01:42 pm

All generators of the Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant, which had been temporarily shut down due to maintenance work, have now been restored to normal operation.

A spokesperson for the Lakvijaya Power Plant stated that, accordingly, all three generators have now been connected to the national power grid.

As a result, an electricity capacity of 900 megawatts has been added to the system.

On November 3, one of the generators of the Lakvijaya coal power plant was shut down for routine maintenance, while another unit became inactive on December 20 due to a sudden technical fault.

The Ceylon Electricity Board noted that both of these generators are now operational after completing the necessary repairs.

