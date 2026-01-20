Opposition Leader rejects govt-proposed dates for no-confidence debate against PM

January 20, 2026   01:55 pm

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government is prepared to debate the no-confidence motion scheduled to be brought by the opposition against Prime Minister and Education Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya on January 22 and 23.

Addressing Parliament, Dr. Jayatissa further noted that if the opposition is not ready for the debate on the aforementioned dates, an adjournment debate on education reforms could instead be held this coming Thursday and Friday.

However, expressing his views on the matter, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa asserted that the decision regarding the timing of the no-confidence motion debate should rest with the opposition, not the government. 

He further stated that the opposition is not ready to debate the motion as dictated by the government.

