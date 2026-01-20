Ex-commando arrested with 3 homemade grenades in Anuradhapura

Ex-commando arrested with 3 homemade grenades in Anuradhapura

January 20, 2026   01:56 pm

The Anuradhapura Divisional Criminal Investigation Division has recovered three locally-manufactured grenades from a house in the Matale Junction area in Anuradhapura.

Police said the raid was carried out following a tip-off received, and that a former commando soldier residing at the premises was arrested in connection with the discovery.

Subsequently, the grenades were handed over to officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) for safe disposal.

