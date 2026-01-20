Petition filed by Balangoda Kassapa Thero fixed for hearing at Appeals Court

Petition filed by Balangoda Kassapa Thero fixed for hearing at Appeals Court

January 20, 2026   02:10 pm

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the writ petition seeking the annulment of the order issued by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court to remand two Buddhist monks, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, be taken up for consideration on January 22.

The petition was filed by Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and another Buddhist monk in relation to an incident involving a Buddha statue in Trincomalee, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition was presented before the Court of Appeal bench today, and court subsequently ordered it to be recalled on January 22 for the submission of supporting facts.

Yesterday, four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and six other individuals who were arrested and subsequently remanded for allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya were further remanded.

The group was further remanded until January 28 by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

They are accused of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm