Petition filed by Balangoda Kassapa Thero fixed for hearing at Appeals Court

The Court of Appeal has ordered that the writ petition seeking the annulment of the order issued by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court to remand two Buddhist monks, including Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, be taken up for consideration on January 22.

The petition was filed by Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and another Buddhist monk in relation to an incident involving a Buddha statue in Trincomalee, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition was presented before the Court of Appeal bench today, and court subsequently ordered it to be recalled on January 22 for the submission of supporting facts.

Yesterday, four Buddhist monks, including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero, and six other individuals who were arrested and subsequently remanded for allegedly violating coastal conservation laws by placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya were further remanded.

The group was further remanded until January 28 by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

They are accused of placing a Buddha statue at the Trincomalee Bodhiraja Viharaya on November 16, 2025 in violation of coastal conservation laws.