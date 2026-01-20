Cabinet approves amendments to pension provisions of state employees recruited after Jan. 2016

Cabinet approval has been granted to amend the provisions regarding pension entitlements in the appointment letters of state employees recruited after January 1, 2016.

According to the 2016 Budget proposal, which introduced a more suitable contributory pension scheme for public officers, all officers recruited to the public service from January 1, 2016, had the following provision included in their appointment letters:

“This appointment carries a pension. You are subject to any future policy decisions regarding the pension scheme applicable to you as determined by the government.”

However, since January 1, 2016, a new pension scheme for state employees has not been implemented. Accordingly, to confirm their entitlement under the existing pension scheme and to amend the pension-related clause in their appointment letters, the 2026 Budget has proposed necessary changes, the Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Accordingly, the appointment letters of all state employees recruited after January 1, 2016, will be amended to include the following pension provision:

“This appointment carries a pension. In addition, you are required to contribute to the Contributory and Non-Contributory Pension Scheme / Contributory Male and Non-Contributory Pension Scheme. You must make contributions as prescribed by the government from time to time.”

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government to issue the relevant circular instructions for the amendment has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.