Businessman arrested at BIA while attempting to smuggle Kush

A Sri Lankan businessman has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of ‘Kush’ cannabis, with an estimated street value of Rs. 1 million, into the country.

The suspect was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) following a search carried out based on a suspicion at the Katunayake Airport this morning (20).

The suspect has been identified as a businessman who operates a food retail business in Maradana, Colombo.

He had allegedly purchased the consignment of ‘Kush’ from Malaysia and had arrived at the BIA at around 12.45 a.m. today (20) via Singapore onboard a Singapore Airlines flight.

Upon inspection, the officials had discovered 1 kilogram 24 grams of ‘Kush’, concealed in three packages, inside the suspect’s hand luggage.

The arrested suspect and the seized narcotics are scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.