Commemorative medal issued for Sri Lanka Navys 75th Anniversary

January 20, 2026   02:38 pm

A new commemorative medal has been introduced in view of the 75th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The extraordinary gazette introducing the new medal named the “75th Navy Anniversary Commemorative Medal” has been issued with the signature of the President.

According to the gazette, the new medal will be awarded to all approved cadres of the Sri Lanka Navy in view of the 7th anniversary.

The full gazette is provided below:

