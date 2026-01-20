Cabinet greenlights wage hike and relief scheme for plantation sector

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relief measures proposed in the 2026 Budget to improve the living standards of plantation workers.

To ensure that plantation workers receive a fair daily wage, the President, while presenting the 2026 Budget proposed raising the daily minimum wage for plantation workers to Rs. 1,550 by proposing a daily attendance incentive of Rs. 200.

A sum of Rs. 5,000 million has been allocated in the 2026 Budget to implement the proposal.

Accordingly, from January 1, 2026, the attendance incentive will be paid through companies for a period of six months, after which it will be directly credited to the plantation workers’ personal bank accounts. The Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure is coordinating with all relevant parties to ensure the proper implementation of this mechanism, said the Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Under the system, the Cabinet has approved the joint proposal submitted by the Minister of Labour and the Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure for the payment of the incentives to plantation workers.