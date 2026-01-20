Baseline Road Extension Project set to resume

January 20, 2026   03:12 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to implement the third phase of the Baseline Road Extension Project.

In 2009, the then government approved the construction of a six-lane, 0.86 km road section from the Kirulapone junction to the Dutugemunu Street on the Colombo–Horana road.

However, due to the economic crisis in 2022, the project was temporarily suspended.

Subsequently, under the National Road Master Plan, the road was identified as a priority infrastructure project. Currently, approximately 90% of the required land acquisition has been completed.

The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and traffic congestion on the Colombo–Horana road, while improving urban mobility and economic efficiency.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayaka, to recommence construction of the third phase of the Baseline Road Extension.

