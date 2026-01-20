Two Sri Lankans arrested after Male airport brawl

Two Sri Lankans arrested after Male airport brawl

January 20, 2026   03:25 pm

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested in connection with a brawl at Male Velana International Airport in the Maldives.

The duo was previously released with a warning in connection with the incident.

The two men, aged 43 and 46 have since been arrested under a court order.

The two were produced before court and remanded in custody for 15 days, according to media reports from the Maldives.

The incident was first reported to police at 12.15 am on January 09.

At the time, the two men were brought before police and released after being issued a warning.

