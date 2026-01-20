13 apprehended for harvesting sea cucumber illegally in seas off Kilinochchi

January 20, 2026   03:25 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 13 individuals engaged in night diving to illegally harvest sea cucumbers during a search operation conducted in the Walaipadu sea area in Kilinochchi.

The operation, carried out by SLNS Buwaneka attached to the North Central Naval Command.

During the operation, a total of 1,108 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, four dinghies and diving equipment have been seized, according to a statement issued by the Navy.

The suspects, aged between 29 and 67 years, have been identified as residents of Mannar, Pallimune, Thottaveli, and Eluthur.

The apprehended suspects, along with the seized sea cucumbers, dinghies and diving gear have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kilinochchi for further legal action, the statement added.

