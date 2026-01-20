A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident targeting the vehicle carrying former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB) Thusitha Halloluwa and two others in Narahenpita in May 2025.

The suspect was apprehended by a team of officers from the Grandpass Police Station during a raid conducted last night (19) in Thotalaga.

Police said that at the time of arrest, the suspect was also found to be in possession of the narcotic substance commonly known as “Ice” (crystal methamphetamine).