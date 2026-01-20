Education reforms have not been discontinued: Cabinet Spokesman

January 20, 2026   04:14 pm

The government is taking steps to keep the public and all stakeholders informed about the new education reforms, Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa noted that due to concerns raised by certain factions, it is not possible to advance the education reforms without informing all relevant parties. He said therefore steps are being taken to ensure that everyone is kept up to date.

The Minister further noted that following controversy surrounding the Grade 6 English module, two officials, including the Deputy Director of the National Education Institute, have been sent on compulsory leave to facilitate investigations.

The Cabinet Spokesman also emphasized that the education reforms have not been stopped and that other related activities are continuing. Preparations are underway to implement the revised curriculum for Grade 1 students from January 29, while the curriculum for Grade 6 students has been temporarily suspended, he added. This period will be used to inform all stakeholders and resolve existing concerns.

Speaking further, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said:

“Some opposition groups are still spreading damaging opinions about the education reforms. As a government, we are committed to implementing reforms that will fundamentally improve education for an entire generation and contribute to national development. These reforms cannot move forward if there is confusion or disruption caused by small groups or individuals.

Therefore, the government intends to inform the public about the education reforms and provide time for structured discussions with all relevant parties. The reforms have not been stopped, and related activities are ongoing. The revised curriculum for Grade 1 will commence on January 29. Only the Grade 6 curriculum has been temporarily suspended for a few months. During this period, we will be able to address and resolve the disruptions caused by a few parties.” 

