Sri Lanka to send 1,000 caregivers to Israel in 2026

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has decided to send around 1,000 Sri Lankans to fill domestic caregiver vacancies in Israel in 2026.

According to the Bureau, eligible applicants must have completed a caregiver training program registered with the SLBFE or an affiliated training institute and hold an NVQ Level III certificate, or have at least 11 months of experience in nursing. Furthermore, applicants must be aged between 25 and 45 years, have passed the GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) examination and must also possess good English language skills.

Selected candidates will receive a five-year valid visa and have the opportunity to earn a monthly salary exceeding Rs. 600,000, the SLBFE noted.

Under a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Sri Lanka and Israel, caregiver positions are reserved for Sri Lankans. To date, 2,656 Sri Lankans have secured employment in Israel under the agreement, according to the Bureau.

Additionally, within the first two weeks of 2026, the SLBFE successfully deployed 107 Sri Lankan care workers to Israel.

The SLBFE noted that the opportunities are provided only through the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau and the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) of Israel, and no private agencies or individuals can arrange employment in Israel.

The Bureau therefore urged the public not to pay money or give travel documents to any external party in order to secure employment.