The Colombo High Court today (20) scheduled the next hearing for February 12 in the case filed against three defendants, including former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka over a 2016 car accident.

Former Minister Ranawaka and others have been accused of causing an accident due to negligent driving and evidence tampering.

The case was called before High Court Judge Rashmi Singappuli today.

Witnesses in the case did not appear in court today, Ada Derana reporter said.

Subsequently, the next evidence hearing has been postponed until February 12.

The incident in question occurred on February 28, 2016, in Rajagiriya, when a car was allegedly driven negligently, resulting in a crash. The case was filed by the Attorney General on several charges including evidence tampering against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, his driver Thusitha Kumara, and former Welikada Police Station Superintendent Sudath Asmadala.