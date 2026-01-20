UN Human Rights Council to hold emergency session on Iran

The UN Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session on Iran on Friday (Jan 23), with proponents aiming to discuss “alarming violence” used against protesters, a document showed on Tuesday.

An Iranian official said authorities have verified at least 5,000 deaths in the protests, which are the biggest demonstrations since 2022, prompting UN rights chief Volker Turk to condemn the violence.

“A special session is needed because of the importance and urgency of the situation, in particular due to credible reports of alarming violence, crackdowns on protesters and violations of international human rights law across the country,” according to a letter written by Iceland’s ambassador Einar Gunnarsson on behalf of a group of countries including Germany and Britain, and seen by Reuters.

The special session will happen on Friday, the UN confirmed, adding that 21 countries so far have supported the proposal.

Human Rights Watch has denounced mass unlawful killings and is asking for an existing UN probe, set up by the council in 2022 after the last wave of protests, to investigate the deaths and be given extra financing to do so.

Iran’s diplomatic mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Diplomats said Iran had sent to missions pages of rebuttal against allegations of a crackdown, saying the clashes followed armed attacks on security forces.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies