Government Radiologic Technologists to stage token strike tomorrow

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association has announced that the token strike scheduled for tomorrow (21) will proceed as planned.

The President of the Association, Chanaka Dharmawickrama said the token strike is being planned to protest against the failure of the Ministry of Health to conduct an impartial investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte.

A discussion was held today (20) with the Director General of Health Services pertaining to the matter. However, it was conveyed that officials who were part of the discussion do not have the authority to temporarily remove the individual from the post, and that the matter should be discussed with the Secretary of Health, Chanaka Dharmawickrama said.

The Association stated that since the Health Ministry was informed of the official’s misconduct but did not take action, a decision has been taken to stage the strike.

Chanaka Dharmawickrama further stated:

“The Director General of Health Services did not give final approval to remove the individual from the hospital. He said the matter should be discussed with the Secretary of Health. As a union, we are not suspending the strike at this time because the Health Ministry is not intervening to resolve the issue. Therefore, the strike will continue. Tomorrow, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Thursday (22), all radiation examination services, including CT scans, MRI scans, angiograms, mammograms and procedures involving radiation will be suspended. If the Health Minister, the Secretary of Health and the Director General of Health Services do not intervene to resolve this issue, we will have to intensify the strike. We will discuss this at the executive committee meeting. Prior to that, we have called an emergency executive committee meeting to discuss this situation.”