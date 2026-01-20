Schools that were closed for A/L exams to reopen tomorrow

The second phase of the first school term for the 2026 academic year in government and government-approved private schools is scheduled to commence tomorrow (21), according to the Ministry of Education.

The first phase of the first term was conducted from January 5 to 9, after which schools were closed from January 10 until today (20) to facilitate the conduct of the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination subjects which were postponed following devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The Education Ministry noted that the second phase of the first term, which begins tomorrow, will continue until February 13, 2026.

Schools will be closed once again from February 14 to March 2 in view of the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination.

However, due to the Ramadan festival, Muslim schools will remain closed for an extended period from February 14 until March 22, the Ministry of Education added.