Cabinet approves signing MoU to establish Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance, with the objectives of enhancing cooperation among member countries to improve the livelihoods of fisheries communities and ensuring the sustainable management of fisheries resources in the region.

The tuna fisheries industry makes a significant contribution to national economies, food security, employment generation and the socio-economic stability of coastal communities in the Indian Ocean region. However, concerns have arisen regarding the decline of fish populations and threats to food security due to overfishing.

Therefore, it has been proposed to establish an Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mozambique, Pakistan, Somalia, South Africa and Sri Lanka to strengthen regional cooperation in the management of tuna fish resources.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources to sign the MoU to establish the Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance, with the objectives of enhancing cooperation among member countries, improving the livelihoods of fisheries communities, developing fish populations and ensuring the sustainable management of fisheries resources.