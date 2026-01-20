CPC introduces digital fuel card system for state vehicles

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has introduced a new digital fuel card system to make the process of supplying fuel to state-owned vehicles more efficient and transparent.

Under the new program, a dedicated digital fuel card will be issued to every government vehicle, allowing fuel to be purchased at any fuel station across the country.

The Ministry of Digital Economy stated that the purpose of the system is to minimize corruption and irregularities in fuel distribution, save time by limiting existing paperwork and establish a method to accurately monitor and report fuel usage within government institutions.

Through the digital initiative, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation aims to manage public resources more systematically and support the national economy by reducing fuel wastage, the Ministry Digital Economy noted.