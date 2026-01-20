Teachers salary increase approved under 2025 Budget proposals credited to accounts

The increased teachers’ salaries, implemented from January 1, 2026, proposed through the 2025 Budget, have been credited to respective accounts today (20), the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education has announced.

Issuing a statement, the Education Ministry said that according to the 2025 Budget proposals, a further salary increase for government employees, including those in the education service, came into effect from the 1st of this year.

Accordingly, relevant teachers’ salary payments have been credited today, the Ministry added.