Ratnapura logs highest temperature for second consecutive day

Ratnapura logs highest temperature for second consecutive day

January 20, 2026   07:14 pm

The highest temperature in the country today (20) was recorded from the Ratnapura Meteorological Station at 34.2°C, the Department of Meteorology noted.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Ratmalana and Colombo Meteorological Stations were 32.3°C and 31.2° respectively.

The lowest temperature today was recorded from the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station once again at 22.8 °C.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department noted that mainly dry weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the island tomorrow.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning, it added.

Moreover, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning tomorrow.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm