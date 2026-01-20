Ratnapura logs highest temperature for second consecutive day

The highest temperature in the country today (20) was recorded from the Ratnapura Meteorological Station at 34.2°C, the Department of Meteorology noted.

Meanwhile, temperatures at Ratmalana and Colombo Meteorological Stations were 32.3°C and 31.2° respectively.

The lowest temperature today was recorded from the Nuwara Eliya Meteorological Station once again at 22.8 °C.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department noted that mainly dry weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the island tomorrow.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning, it added.

Moreover, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, North-central and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning tomorrow.