Sovereignty, integrity of Greenland, Denmarks territory non-negotiable: European Commission

Sovereignty, integrity of Greenland, Denmarks territory non-negotiable: European Commission

January 20, 2026   07:34 pm

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the European Union stands in full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing that their sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, von der Leyen said the EU is preparing an Arctic security support package built on five pillars, including stepped-up investment in Greenland’s economy and infrastructure and increased defense spending on European icebreaker capability.

“First principle: full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. The sovereignty and integrity of their territory is non-negotiable,” she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU also plans to channel a major European investment push into Greenland to support the local economy and infrastructure, while using the bloc’s defense spending increase to bolster European icebreaker capability and other equipment seen as vital to Arctic security.

She said Europe must adjust to a “new security architecture and realities” and is preparing its own security strategy, including an upgraded Arctic strategy, to be published later this year.

“And at the heart of this will be the fundamental principle: It is for sovereign people to decide their own future,” she said.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English) (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm