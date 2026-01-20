European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the European Union stands in full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing that their sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, von der Leyen said the EU is preparing an Arctic security support package built on five pillars, including stepped-up investment in Greenland’s economy and infrastructure and increased defense spending on European icebreaker capability.

“First principle: full solidarity with Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. The sovereignty and integrity of their territory is non-negotiable,” she said.

Von der Leyen said the EU also plans to channel a major European investment push into Greenland to support the local economy and infrastructure, while using the bloc’s defense spending increase to bolster European icebreaker capability and other equipment seen as vital to Arctic security.

She said Europe must adjust to a “new security architecture and realities” and is preparing its own security strategy, including an upgraded Arctic strategy, to be published later this year.

“And at the heart of this will be the fundamental principle: It is for sovereign people to decide their own future,” she said.

