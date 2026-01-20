120 killed in 113 fatal road accidents reported so far this year

120 killed in 113 fatal road accidents reported so far this year

January 20, 2026   07:59 pm

A total of 113 fatal road accidents have been reported so far this year, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (20), DIG Senadeera noted that 120 people have been killed as a result of these accidents.

He further noted that 216 individuals have sustained serious injuries, while 490 minor accidents have also been reported during this period. Additionally, 159 incidents involving property damage were recorded as of yesterday (19).

DIG Senadeera pointed out that pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 33 pedestrian deaths reported. He also stated that 45 motorcycle-related accidents resulted in fatalities, along with the deaths of seven pillion riders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm