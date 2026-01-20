120 killed in 113 fatal road accidents reported so far this year

A total of 113 fatal road accidents have been reported so far this year, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (20), DIG Senadeera noted that 120 people have been killed as a result of these accidents.

He further noted that 216 individuals have sustained serious injuries, while 490 minor accidents have also been reported during this period. Additionally, 159 incidents involving property damage were recorded as of yesterday (19).

DIG Senadeera pointed out that pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 33 pedestrian deaths reported. He also stated that 45 motorcycle-related accidents resulted in fatalities, along with the deaths of seven pillion riders.