Rs. 380 million recovered from foreign employment scams returned to victims

A discussion was held between officers of the Enforcement Division of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra today (20).

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress achieved by the Enforcement Division while further strengthening people-centered law enforcement mechanisms.

During the discussion, officials informed the Deputy Minister that significant results had been delivered for migrant workers and their families during the period from January to December 2025.

It was revealed that 4,822 public complaints were received during the year, of which 2,914 complaints were resolved through investigations.

Officials further stated that 772 cases were filed in court in relation to several complaints, while 121 individuals were arrested following investigations.

Additionally, 21 raids were conducted against offences related to illegal recruitment, enabling authorities to recover and refund more than Rs. 380 million to affected complainants.

The meeting also revealed that the licenses of 15 foreign employment agencies were cancelled after being found guilty of engaging in illegal practices.

Officials emphasized that a specialized police unit was established within the SLBFE on September 22, 2025, which has further strengthened and expedited investigation and law enforcement processes related to foreign employment.