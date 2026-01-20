The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s reform agenda and long-term growth priorities.

The assurance was given during a meeting between European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting both parties discussed strengthening Sri Lanka–EU cooperation in economic recovery, education reform, digital transformation, climate resilience and sustainable development, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is currently in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.