EU reaffirms support for Sri Lankas reform agenda and long-term growth

EU reaffirms support for Sri Lankas reform agenda and long-term growth

January 20, 2026   08:40 pm

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s reform agenda and long-term growth priorities.

The assurance was given during a meeting between European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya. 
The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting both parties discussed strengthening Sri Lanka–EU cooperation in economic recovery, education reform, digital transformation, climate resilience and sustainable development, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya is currently in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Govt accused of shifting the blame on officials over failures in education reforms process (English)

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Gem and Jewellery Authority seeks to simplify taxes to reach US$ 1billion target through gem exports

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

Energy Ministry rejects allegations that 'substandard' coal imports caused massive losses

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm