75-year-old man sentenced to death over 2015 murder

The Anuradhapura High Court has sentenced a 75-year-old man to death for murdering an individual in 2015 with a sharp weapon.

However, two of his sons who were co-accused in the case have been acquitted.

The judgment was delivered by Anuradhapura Provincial High Court Judge Lakmali Hewawasam.

According to the Judge, the plaintiff succeeded in proving beyond reasonable doubt that the 75-year-old man committed the murder, while the evidence against his two sons was insufficient to substantiate the charges, leading to their acquittal and immediate release.

The incident occurred on October 8, 2015, in Padaviya, Welioya. The deceased was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused. The case was filed under Section 296 of the Penal Code.

The initial inquiry into the case was conducted at the Kebithigollewa Magistrate’s Court, and after the indictment, the trial was transferred to the Anuradhapura High Court. Ten witnesses were cited during the proceedings, and the Welioya Police carried out the investigations related to the incident.