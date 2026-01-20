Reckless motorcyclists to face strict police action

All police stations have been instructed to arrest motorcyclists who ride dangerously and unlawfully on main roads, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety Range, W. P. J. Senadeera stated.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (20), DIG Senadeera said that information has been received indicating that high-capacity motorcycles are also being used for such dangerous activities. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to seize these motorcycles and take steps to confiscate them through court proceedings.

DIG Senadeera emphasized that motorcycles are meant for transportation convenience and not for racing on main roads, endangering pedestrians or causing inconvenience to law-abiding motorists. He described the emerging trend among youth as extremely dangerous, noting that traffic officers have been directed to take strict action against riders who travel at excessive speeds in a reckless and hazardous manner.

The DIG also expressed concern over the increasing number of underage riders, pointing out that recent incidents involved minors riding motorcycles without licenses, leading to fatal accidents. He noted that even funeral processions are now being conducted using motorcycles, with some riders traveling without helmets, further increasing the risk to public safety.

DIG Senadeera added that police have been instructed to strictly enforce the law, particularly against high-capacity motorcycles, which are to be immediately seized, produced before court and confiscated as state property.