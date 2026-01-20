BASL expresses concern over social media posts targeting Attorney General

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed its concern regarding recent posts circulating on social media targeting the Attorney General.

In a statement, the Bar Association noted that these social media posts attempt to unfairly interfere with the independence of the office of the Attorney General.

The statement emphasizes that the Attorney General performs quasi-judicial functions in relation to criminal proceedings.

It further explains that the Attorney General must decide—based on the information presented by investigating officers—whether to file charges against a suspect or to proceed with indictments.

The Bar Association also pointed out that the Attorney General must consider whether the evidence can legally be accepted and whether, based on that evidence, there is a reasonable prospect of convicting the accused.

The statement further notes that the decisions of the Attorney General can be reviewed either through a writ in the Court of Appeal or fundamental rights petitions in the Supreme Court.

It is also highlighted that judicial and quasi-judicial officers must make decisions according to the law, and such decisions may sometimes not align with public opinion.