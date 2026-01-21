Prevailing dry weather conditions expected to change from Friday

January 21, 2026   05:54 am

The prevailing dry weather conditions are expected to change from Friday (23), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail in the most parts of the island.

There is a possibility of ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district in the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Northwestern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Ampara districts during the early hours of the morning.

