Driver killed and 37 people injured in Barcelona train crash

Driver killed and 37 people injured in Barcelona train crash

January 21, 2026   06:18 am

A train driver has been killed and at least 37 people injured, five seriously, after a commuter train derailed and crashed near Barcelona just days on from a two-train collision in southern Spain on Sunday.

According to local officials, on Tuesday evening the Rodalies train collided with a retaining wall which fell onto the track between Gelida and Sant Sadurní.

Catalonia regional fire Inspector Claudi Gallardo said all passengers had been removed from the train.

The incident occurred as heavy storms battered north-eastern Spain, as coastal areas in the east and north-west of Spain are on high alert because of the weather.

Eleven ambulances were on the scene in Gelida, Catalonia - around 35km (21.7 miles) west of Barcelona - treating those injured, emergency services said.

The local fire service said 35 crews had been sent to the area and one passenger trapped inside the train had been rescued.

In a later update it said that no-one remained inside and that its crews were conducting a sweep of the area to rule out any further victims.

Emergency services said they had evacuated some of the injured to nearby Moisès Broggi, Bellvitge, and Vila Franca hospitals.

As well as the five seriously injured people, six were in a less serious condition and 26 were in a “mild” condition, emergency medical services said.

Another train on the Barcelona commuter network also derailed on Tuesday.

“The axle was struck by a rock dislodged by the storm,” Spain’s rail network operator Adif said in a statement.

The train was running between Blanes and Maçanet-Massanes, north-east of Barcelona.

No injuries have been reported and services have been suspended.

The crashes in Catalonia come two days after two high-speed trains collided in Adamuz, Andalusia, in one of the worst Spanish rail accidents in over a decade.

At least 42 people are known to have died after carriages on a Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed over to the opposite tracks and then collided with an oncoming high-speed train.

Source: BBC

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

SC sets date to hear appeals filed by ex-ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

Sri Lanka to join Indian Ocean Coastal Alliance to protect fisheries resources in the region (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

CEB restructuring process hits snag; Outstanding issues must be resolved before Feb.  TUs (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026-01-20

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Janani Imathma crowned winner of Derana Dream Star - Season 12 (English)

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded

Alleged Trinco unauthorized construction case; 10 including Balangoda Kassapa Thero further remanded