Government Radiologic Technologists to begin token strike at 8am

The Government Radiological Technologists’ Association has decided to launch a 24-hour token strike at 8.00 a.m. in all hospitals across the island.

President of the Association Chanaka Dharmawickrama attributed the trade union action to the failure of the Ministry of Health to conduct an impartial investigation into the conduct of the Deputy Director of the National Institute for Nephrology, Dialysis and Transplantation in Maligawatte.

He said although the matter has been raised with health ministry officials on several occasions, they did not receive a satisfactory response.

The President of the Government Radiological Technologists’ Association noted that owing to the strike, all radiation examination services, including CT scans, MRI scans, angiograms, mammograms and procedures involving radiation will be suspended for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, members of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in the Eastern Province will continue the strike that was launched in protest against the Medical Superintendent of the Akkaraipattu Hospital. According to the GMOA Media Spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe the strike has entered its fifth day today.