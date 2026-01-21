Ex-Minister Nandana Gunathilake to be laid to rest today

The final rites of former Minister, late Nandana Gunathilake will be performed at the Wadduwa Public Playground today (21).

The burial of the late Nandana Gunathilake is set to take place at 4:00 p.m. following a decision taken by his family.

Yesterday, the late Minister’s sister stated that the decision was made in light of a complaint previously lodged by Gunathilake concerning a politically motivated threat to his life. She noted that considerations related to security and prevailing circumstances influenced the family’s decision.

Former Minister Nandana Gunathilake passed away at the age of 64, while receiving treatment at the Ragama Hospital on Sunday (18).

Aa a senior member of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Gunathilake contested the 1999 presidential election as the JVP’s candidate and secured the third highest votes.

While representing the JVP, he later entered Parliament from the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and held the positions of Acting Minister of Posts and Telecommunications and Minister of Tourism.

He then left the JVP and joined the United National Party (UNP) in 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Panadura Urban Council.

Nandana Gunathilake later joined the New Democratic Front (NDF).