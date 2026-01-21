Close associate of foreign-based criminal arrested with firearm

An individual has been arrested by the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division for the possession of a firearm and a locally manufactured hand grenade.

The arrest was made last night (20) in Siyambalangamuwa, Meegalewa, police stated.

The suspect is a 39-year-old resident of Galgamuwa.

Police noted that the suspect had previously been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) while in possession of a T-56 firearm.

It has been revealed that he is a close associate of an organized criminal currently living abroad.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division.