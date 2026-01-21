Individual arrested with 61kg of ICE valued at Rs. 900 million in Nittambuwa

An individual has been arrested for the possession of over 61kg of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) in Pinnagolla Estate, Nittambuwa.

He was arrested during an operation conducted by the Police Special Task Force (STF) based on information received by the Gonahena STF Camp.

During the operation, the suspect was arrested while transporting a consignment of 61 kilograms and 838 grams of ICE in a three-wheeler.

The seized narcotics is valued at around Rs. 900 million while the three-wheeler has also been taken into custody.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect is a close associate of organized criminals and drug traffickers, including “Dubai Varun” and Mohammed Siddiq, who are currently overseas, as well as Dilindu Sanjeewa alias “Lena,” who is presently imprisoned.

Further investigations are underway.