Three dead in separate road accidents

January 21, 2026   08:42 am

Three individuals have died in three separate road accidents that occurred in Laggala, Badulla and Nawagamuwa yesterday.

A tipper truck collided with a pedestrian near the Dewaladeniya Junction on the Bakamuna–Hettipola Road in Laggala, resulting in one of the accidents. Police stated that the pedestrian, who sustained injuries, was pronounced dead upon admission to the Laggala Hospital.

The deceased was a 32-year-old resident of Dewaladeniya.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle accident occurred in Pussellawa, Badulla, when the rider lost control and veered off the road before overturning. The injured motorcyclist was admitted to the Badulla Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was a 39-year-old resident of the 6th Mile Post area in Pussellawa.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road in Walawatta along the Homagama–Kaduwela Road in Nawagamuwa.

Both the injured motorcyclist and the pedestrian were admitted to the Nawagamuwa Hospital, after which the pedestrian passed away, according to police.

The deceased was a 69-year-old resident of Ranala.

