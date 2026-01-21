Over 30,000 individuals subjected to inspection during special police operation

January 21, 2026   09:20 am

A total of 652 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and also over illicit liquor and drug-related offenses during a special island-wide operation conducted yesterday (20).

As part of the operation, 30,214 people were subjected to inspection, the Police Media Division said.

Police have identified 24 individuals directly linked to criminal activities while 425 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested during the operation, police noted.

According to the report, a total of 397 drunk drivers were apprehended while a further 52 reckless drivers and 4,777 persons who violated various other traffic offences were identified.

According to police, island-wide operations are conducted to apprehend small-, medium-, and large-scale drug traffickers, individuals involved in criminal activities, and those in possession of illegal firearms.

