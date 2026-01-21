Nuwara Eliya records lowest temperature at 7.4°C today

January 21, 2026   09:56 am

The lowest temperature recorded in Sri Lanka today (21) was 7.4°C, observed at the Nuwara Eliya weather station during the early hours of the morning, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The department further reported that the temperature in Bandarawela was recorded as 11.5°C, while Badulla experienced a minimum temperature of 15.2°C this morning.

Additionally, the minimum temperature recorded in Mahailuppallama during the early hours was 17.4°C. Meanwhile, Anuradhapura recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6°C this morning.

Minimum temperature values recorded by the regional data collection centers of the Department of Meteorology are displayed on the distribution map attached below.

 

