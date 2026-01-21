Rulers of the country are obligated to protect Buddhism, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stressed.

Former President Wickremesinghe noted that even during periods of foreign rule, measures were taken to safeguard Buddhism, and therefore current rulers cannot absolve themselves of this responsibility.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed these views while attending a religious ceremony held in the Galle area.

Elaborating further, the former President said:

“The Viharagam and Dewalagam Ordinance of 1931 Buddhist Temporalities Act has been enacted. Under it, properties belonging to temples belong to temples. All the gold items we donate belong either to the devalayas or to the temples. I do not know what would happen to the country if anyone attempts to interfere with them.

In 1815, King George III of England accepted the responsibility of protecting Buddhism.

Every political party has a duty to take this forward and, together with the Maha Sangha, protect it.”