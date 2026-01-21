Air quality worsens in several cities: NBRO

Air quality in several cities in Sri Lanka has deteriorated to unhealthy levels this morning owing to various factors, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has stated.

The NBRO warned that the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to unhealthy levels in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Puttalam and Galle this morning.

Therefore, the NBRO noted residents of these may experience health issues while those in sensitive groups could experience more serious health effects.

Accordingly, the NBRO has advised the general public to seek medical advice if the condition causes breathing difficulties for sensitive individuals.