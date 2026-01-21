Opposition moves motion to appoint Select Committee on Cyclone Ditwah preparedness

The opposition today (21) moved a motion to appoint a Select Committee of Parliament to conduct a comprehensive study on the lack of preparedness to face Cyclone Ditwah and report to Parliament and submit its proposals and recommendations in that regard.

The motion proposed by a group of opposition Members of Parliament was presented by the Chief Opposition Whip, Gayantha Karunathilleka during this morning’s Parliament session.

According to the motion, the loss of lives, damage to property and damage to the people caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which is considered to be the worst tragedy in the history of Sri Lanka, have not yet been assessed and therefore the Select Committee will be mandated to conduct a comprehensive study on the preparedness and the corresponding events.

Meanwhile, the Chair and Members of the Select Committee will be appointed by the Speaker and in terms of the provisions of Standing Order 101 of Parliament, the committee should not consist of more than 12 members.

Furthermore, the Select Committee will be empowered to fix its quorum and summon any person to appear before it, to require any person to procure any document or record, to procure and receive all such evidence, written or oral, to conduct its inquiries.

The motion moved by the opposition states the Select Committee should present its report to Parliament within a period of three months from the first meeting of the committee or within a period proposed by Parliament.