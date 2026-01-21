The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its continuous support to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

This assurance was given by the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva during a meeting held with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum.

IMF Chief Georgieva’s remarks underscored international recognition of Sri Lanka’s recovery efforts following the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Georgieva noted:

“Sri Lanka and its people have shown remarkable resilience in the face of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. I reiterated the IMF’s commitment to supporting the country’s economic recovery.”

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando also participated in the discussion.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also held discussions with the President and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Masato Kanda in Davos, Switzerland.

Sri Lanka’s ongoing reform agenda, economic situation of the country among others were discussed during the high-level meeting.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Sri Lankan delegation departed for Switzerland on Monday (19) to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The World Economic Forum 2026 convened in Davos under the theme “A Spirit of Dialogue” which brings together over 3,000 global leaders, including heads of state, government leaders, chief executive officers of leading multinational corporations, policymakers, and technology innovators.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key international leaders, heads of global institutions, and other distinguished dignitaries.