Man arrested for robbing Rs. 1.5 million by intimidating a woman in Millaniya

An individual has been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs. 1.5 million by intimidating a woman in Millaniya, police said.

The incident was reported to the Millaniya Police Station on January 15, following which investigations were launched by the Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

As part of the investigation, officers attached to the Crime Investigation Bureau arrested a suspect within the Wadduwa Police Division, and recovered a motorcycle and Rs. 490,000, believed to be part of the stolen cash.

The suspect, aged 44 is a resident of Waskaduwa.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Panadura Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.