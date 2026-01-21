Suspect arrested for allegedly showing obscene material to minor schoolgirls

An individual has been arrested in connection with allegations that obscene video material was shown to minor schoolgirls on multiple occasions.

He has been arrested following complaints lodged by students from Nanu Oya, alleging that the suspect had exposed schoolgirls aged between 11 and 14 years to inappropriate visual content.

Statements have been formally recorded from the complainants, the Officer-in-Charge of the Nanu Oya Police Station stated.

The suspect, a 56-year-old resident of Nanu Oya and a father of three, is scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya Magistrate’s Court today (21).

Police further stated that officers attached to the Women’s and Children’s Bureau of the Nanu Oya Police Station, had been conducting public awareness programmes on child abuse and sexual offences targeting local residents, schoolchildren, and estate sector workers. Information received during the course of these programmes led to the identification of the suspect and the subsequent arrest.

Meanwhile, six complainant schoolgirls have been referred to the Judicial Medical Officer at the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital for medical examinations.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Women’s and Children’s Bureau of the Nanu Oya Police Station.