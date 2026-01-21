Two Indian fishing boats seized for poaching in northern waters

January 21, 2026   01:12 pm

A total of seven Indian fishermen have been arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Kovilan, Jaffna.

During an operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy two fishing boats have also been seized.

The seized boats and Indian fishermen are scheduled to be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Myliddy, Jaffna for legal proceedings.

The Navy noted that recognizing the detrimental effects of poaching on marine resources and the livelihoods of local fishing communities, it continues to conduct regular operations as proactive measures to deter such activities.

